Gizer launches its esports service on the web

Esports infrastructure platform Gizer has launched a browser-based version of its competitive gaming service.

By taking its platform to the web, Gizer will be able to tap into a new network of players. Moreover, the launch of the browser-based service will help Gizer to remain a firm competitor in the esports market.

"A mobile browser was a natural progression for our service. Our goal has always been focused around convenience," said Gizer CEO Jack Lamir.

"Having our competitive gaming product on browser opens growth opportunities in more markets so mobile gamers can enjoy their favourite games like Brawl Stars, Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile and Clash Royale."

So much potential

"Industry experts agree that mobile gaming has the potential to be worth billions of dollars based on Google Play and Apple's App Store figures," said Nonvoice Agency founder Simon Buckingham.

"However, there are concerns with the current storage available on the majority of mobile devices. Mobile-browser services are a great way to add an alternate option for your service instead of potentially losing users to an alternative option.

"This is something that we highly recommended to clients to maximise the success of their service."