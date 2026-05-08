The Battle of Polytopia World Championship returns with a $10,000 prize pool

The Battle of Polytopia is turning its community-driven competition into a recurring esports event.

Players will compete across 12 tribal qualifiers before the live Stockholm finals.

The Battle of Polytopia has surpassed 25m downloads across mobile platforms.

The Battle of Polytopia has revealed that this year's World Championship esports tournament will feature a $10,000 prize pool and expanded live finals in Stockholm.

The strategy game’s second official championship follows last year’s event, which attracted more than 10,000 sign-ups during its qualifying stage.

Registration for the 2026 tournament is free, with qualifiers beginning on May 11th through the Kickoo tribe competition.

Over a 12-week period, excluding July, players will compete in weekly tribal qualifiers before the September 20th Face Off event, where winners from each of the game’s 12 tribes will battle for a place in the finals.

This year, the live championship stage in Stockholm on October 10th will feature eight finalists, up from six in 2025.

Setting the stage

Last year's contender ArthurL248 won the 2025 championship using the Imperius tribe. Matches in the 2026 competition will be playable across both PC and mobile platforms.

“The Battle of Polytopia has always had a dedicated competitive side to its community, which we supported with smaller, digital tournaments over the years," said Midjiwan general manager Christian Lövstedt.

“Last year’s World Championship was a big risk for us but the turn out from our fans was incredible. We got to meet many long-time fans and got to see how passionate they were for this game we’ve poured so much into.

“This support fueled our desire to make the World Championship a regular thing, and we can’t wait to see how this year's tournament turns out.”

First released more than a decade ago, The Battle of Polytopia has surpassed 25 million mobile downloads and continues to grow through updates, DLC expansions, and community-driven events.