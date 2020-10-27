News

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will hit mobile devices in Spring 2021

By , Staff Writer

Crash Bandicoot will spin his way onto mobile devices in Spring 2021.

King's upcoming mobile title Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be available on both iOS and Android devices. The game was officially unveiled in July.

Players can pre-register now to receive an exclusive skin on launch day; the blue hyena appearance that long time fans may recognise from Crash Nitro Kart.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Is not the marsupial's first mobile outing. In 2008, Crash sped his way onto the App Store with Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D. A sequel, Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2, was released in 2010 for iOS devices.

It's wumping great

In his latest mobile outing, Crash will treat fans to some classic gameplay while new features such as crafting and base-building will also be added.

Furthermore, players may recognise various levels from the original 1996 PlayStation game, as well as its N. Sane Trilogy remaster. Naturally, some fan favourite bosses will also make an appearance, namely Fake Crash.


