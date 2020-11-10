News

Fortnite could be getting a monthly subscription

By

Epic Games could be about to introduce a monthly subscription option to Fortnite.

In a new survey, shared via Twitter by user FireMonkey (below), the American games giant has asked players whether they would sign up for a monthly subscription.

Moreover, Epic asked users what extras they would expect to see in a monthly package.

Should the new subscription go through, Fortnite players would get the battle pass, monthly outfit packs before other users and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Another subscription

However, other suggestions such as discounted V-Bucks, weekly V-Bucks and shop discounts also appeared on the survey. The suggested price for the service appears to be between $15.99 and $18.99.

Furthermore, as reported by Eurogamer, there could be another option that comes in at $5 a month.

Last month, as part of its Fortnitemares event, the battle royale hosted a concert from Latin Grammy winner J Balvin.


