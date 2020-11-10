Fortnite could be getting a monthly subscription

Epic Games could be about to introduce a monthly subscription option to Fortnite.
In a new survey, shared via Twitter by user FireMonkey (below), the American games giant has asked players whether they would sign up for a monthly subscription.
Moreover, Epic asked users what extras they would expect to see in a monthly package.
Should the new subscription go through, Fortnite players would get the battle pass, monthly outfit packs before other users and 1,000 V-Bucks.
In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen:
With the image users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service.
Another subscription
However, other suggestions such as discounted V-Bucks, weekly V-Bucks and shop discounts also appeared on the survey. The suggested price for the service appears to be between $15.99 and $18.99.
Furthermore, as reported by Eurogamer, there could be another option that comes in at $5 a month.
Last month, as part of its Fortnitemares event, the battle royale hosted a concert from Latin Grammy winner J Balvin.
