Genshin Impact reigns supreme as the top grossing game in October

By , Staff Writer

MiHoYo's open-world title Genshin Impact was the top mobile game via revenue in October 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The Breath of the Wild-inspired game generated around $239 million in player spending last month. Moreover, 31 per cent of earnings came from China, while Japan and the US were responsible for 24.5 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

Since its launch in September, Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm. In October it hit $245 million in revenue on mobile. Furthermore, MiHoYo's title earned $100 million within two weeks.

Triple threat

Meanwhile, Tencent's Honor of Kings sat at No.2 having generated $225 million, an increase of 65.5 per cent year-on-year. At 96 per cent, the majority of its revenue came from China, while Taiwan accounted for 1.4 per cent.

Tencent took third place too with PUBG Mobile. Meanwhile, the top five was rounded up with Niantic's Pokemon Go and Moon Active's Coin Master.

Furthermore, Tencent had a new entry into the charts with Moonlight Blade. The game was released on October 15th and earned $86 million within two weeks. As such, it took the No.9 spot.

However, Moonlight Blade took fourth place on the App Store, coming in behind Genshin Impact, PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.

Kayleigh Partleton
