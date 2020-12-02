Genshin Impact generates nearly $400 million in two months

MiHoYo's Breath of the Wild-inspired title Genshin Impact has generated $393 million within two months of release, according to Sensor Tower.

The game was officially launched on September 28th and has been earning $6 million a day on average. In just one week, Genshin Impact had grossed $60 million. Furthermore, that number grew to $100 million in revenue by the end of week two.

However, by the end of its first month, the open-world RPG had generated $245 million in player spending on mobile. In its second month, Genshin Impact brought in around $148 million.

International success

China has proven to be Genshin Impact's most lucrative market, as it is responsible for $120 million, or rather 30.5 per cent of total revenue. However, of the $273 million generated internationally, 25 per cent of earnings, or rather $98 million, came from Japan.

Meanwhile, with 18.8 per cent of the revenue total, the US generated around $74 million for the open-world RPG. The App Store accounts for 57.5 per cent of player spending with $226 million, while the remaining $167 million was earned through Google Play.

Overall, since release, MiHoYo's title has been the second top-grossing mobile game worldwide, coming in behind Tencent's Honor of Kings. Just behind Genshin Impact sits PUBG Mobile at No.3, followed by Pokemon Go and Coin Master in fourth and fifth place.

Make an impact

However, it is not just monetary success that the Breath of the Wild-inspired title has seen.

Recently, the game picked up the Best Game accolade at the Google Play Awards. It also snagged the iPhone Game of the Year award from Apple.

Moreover, Genshin Impact has picked up a nomination for Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.