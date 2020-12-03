Roblox given the go ahead to enter China

US games platform Roblox has been given the all-clear to enter the Chinese market.

As reported by the South Morning China Post, the game will be published in China by Tencent. The partnership between the two companies was first formed in May 2019.

Not only has Roblox been given the green light, but it has received it for both mobile and PC. In China, before a company can release a game, it must be given a government license.

Roblox and Tencent have a primary focus on education, as they seek to teach coding, game design and entrepreneurship. However, no release date has been given, though it has been claimed this could take time due to the number of games Tencent has awaiting launch.

The news comes shortly after the games platform filed for an initial public offering in the US, on the New York Stock Exchange.

However, there are other notable titles to have been given government approval in China, alongside Roblox. In fact, 41 other games were also approved by the National Press and Publication Administration.

Welcome to China

As detailed on Twitter by Niko Partners Senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, King, through a partnership with NetEase, will release Candy Crush Saga in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, Com2uS will see its mobile turn-based strategy title Summoners War enter the country.

Furthermore, in association with BiliBili, Motion Twins will launch its mobile version of Dead Cells in China. Outfit7 has also seen two titles approved, Talking Tom Cat Story and Talking Tom Cat Wild Party.

However, it is not just mobile titles that have been given the green light, as Nintendo's Mario Tennis Aces and Yoshi's Crafted World for the Switch will also enter the market. Tencent will operate both.