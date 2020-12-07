Epic is not hosting physical Fortnite events next year

Epic Games has confirmed that there will be no physical events for Fortnite in 2021.

As detailed in a site update, the company has made the decision due to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus. As a result of the pandemic, the Fortnite World Cup 2020 was cancelled.

"Our intent is to eventually hold global in-person tournaments again, but our priority for any such event is the health and safety of our players and staff," said Epic.

"With so much still unknown about what is practical and safe, we do not plan to hold in-person events in 2021, including a Fortnite World Cup."

Get online

However, to replace the physical events, Epic Games will continue to host digital Fortnite competitions throughout the year. Furthermore, it hopes that "physical events, in some form, can return at some point in the future."

Moreover, the Fortnite Championship series will continue to run next year, though Epic is also "looking at other avenues for high-level competition 2021."

