Ubisoft hires Raashi Sikka as VP of global diversity and inclusion

Ubisoft has named Raashi Sikka as its first vice president of global diversity and inclusion.

As detailed in a site update, the former Uber head of diversity and inclusion for EMEA and APAC will join the French publishing giant on February 1st, 2021. Furthermore, Sikka will report directly to CEO Yves Guillemot.

"Raashi's experience in helping elevate diversity and inclusion strategies on an international scale will be a key in helping us move our workplace culture forward," said Guillemot.

"We are committed to making Ubisoft a more inclusive and diverse company. With Raashi's counsel, insight, and vision, and the involvement of the company's management and all Ubisoft team members, I am confident that Ubisoft can take its place at the forefront of diversity and inclusion in our industry and also play our part in the broader corporate world."

Her appointment as VP of global diversity and inclusion follows a turbulent few months for Ubisoft as it faced wave after wave of misconduct allegations. In October, it was revealed that roughly 25 per cent of employees at the French firm had faced harassment.

Over the past few months, the company has said goodbye to various employees. Including executives due to the harassment claims. Such execs included creative director Ashraf Ismail and PR director, Stone Chin.

Positive change

"I am eager to start my new role at Ubisoft, and embrace this opportunity to partner with colleagues throughout the company in all matters of diversity, equity and inclusion," said Sikka.

"A primary focus coming in will be to carefully listen to all voices that want to participate in improving Ubisoft's values and culture, and I will count on the support of every Ubisoft team member to move the company forward.

"Video Games have the power to promote the values of diversity and inclusion. I hope my work will help reinforce this and ensure the content created at Ubisoft is reflective of the different backgrounds, cultures, identities and stories the teams bring to work each day.

"Ubisoft's leadership has demonstrated a real commitment to this, and I am excited about what we can achieve together."