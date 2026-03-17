Ubisoft names Julien Bares as GM of mobile and casual-focused Creative House 5

Ubisoft has named former Tencent Games Global head of development and portfolio support Julien Bares has the GM for Creative House 3 and 5 under its new company structure.

Creative House 5 is home to the publisher’s mobile operations and includes studios such as Barcelona Mobile, Abu Dhabi, Ketchapp, Kolibri Games, Paris, Ubisoft Mobile Games and Ubisoft Paris Mobile.

Creative House 3, meanwhile,is responsible for Blue Mammoth, Ivory Tower and Montreal, including IPs like For Honor, Skull & Bones and The Crew.

As well as working at Tencent, Bares has previously worked as GM at 2K and as a producer at Ubisoft between 1997 and 2005. He’s also served as a board member for Splash Damage, Ironhide Game Studio, Tequila Works, Don’t Nod, Sharkmob and Yager, amongst others.

“I entered the games industry to create experiences that resonate with players," said Bares.

“Leading Creative Houses 3 and 5 is an opportunity to partner with incredibly talented teams to build innovative games and deepen the connections we have with our communities.

"By combining powerful technology and smart collaboration across our studios, we can push the boundaries and continue building on Ubisoft’s unique creative culture."

Senior hires

Thomas Andrén, meanwhile, has been appointed as GM of the Creative Network. The division includes studios such as Annecy, Belgrade, Chengdu, RedLynx, Singapore, Reflections and others. The teams will provide development support and other services to Creative Houses across Ubisoft.

Andrén recently held the role of regional MD for Ubisoft Sweden, Finland and Romania. He’s previously also served as Massive Entertainment MD, Red Bee Media COO and Ericsson’s head of Nordics operations.

“The Creative Network within Ubisoft’s new operating model represents an incredible concentration of expertise, craftsmanship, and innovation,” said Andrén.

“Each studio brings its own unique strengths and capabilities, and by strengthening collaboration across the network and with our Creative Houses, we can combine agility with world-class expertise to support the development of ambitious games and deliver great new experiences for players.”

Ubisoft restructured its operations into various Creative Houses earlier this year following a €1.16 billion investment from Tencent that set up a new subsidiary, Vantage Studios. The unit houses the publisher’s top IPs: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six.

“I am very pleased to see Julien and Thomas stepping into these creative roles. They both bring proven experience in game development and a shared passion for our industry,” said Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot.

“Their vision and their ability to bring together top talent will be key to creating compelling experiences that delight players, while contributing to Ubisoft's transformation and growth.”