News

Minecraft racks up the most views of any game on YouTube in 2020

Minecraft racks up the most views of any game on YouTube in 2020
By , Staff Writer

Mojang's Minecraft was the most-watched game on YouTube this year.

As detailed by YouTube Gaming, the popular sandbox title racked up 201 billion views on the platform in 2020. Furthermore, it was also the top choice for viewers to watch live.

In second place, in terms of views, was US games platform Roblox with 75 billion views. It was followed by Garena Free Fire which accumulated 72 billion clicks. This year has proven to be good for the battle royale as it picked up the Esports Game of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the top five games by views on YouTube were rounded off with Grand Theft Auto V and Fortnite, which generated 70 billion and 67 billion views, respectively.

Recently, Fortnite broke its concurrent player record, while a further 3.4 million people tuned in on Twitch and YouTube for the Chapter 2 Season 4 finale.

Proving popular

When it came to watching games be played live, Minecraft was joined by Garena Free Fire at No.2 with Fortnite slipping in at No.3. Again, Rockstar's criminally-charged title made the cut as it took fourth place while PUBG Mobile concluded the top five.

In 2020, YouTube Gaming surpassed 100 billion watch time hours across more than 40 million channels dedicated to games.

Furthermore, 80,000 games channels have exceeded 100,000 subscribers. Currently, more than 1,000 content creators boast five million subscribers while 350 have cracked 10 million.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 23rd, 2020

Mojang is letting moderators dish out bans in Minecraft

News Oct 23rd, 2020

Minecraft players will need a Microsoft account from 2021

as News Oct 1st, 2020

Microsoft and Nintendo team up to bring Minecraft to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

News Jul 21st, 2020

Mojang is moving Minecraft to Microsoft's Azure servers

News May 20th, 2020

Minecraft exceeds 200 million copies sold worldwide

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies