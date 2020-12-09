Minecraft racks up the most views of any game on YouTube in 2020

Mojang's Minecraft was the most-watched game on YouTube this year.

As detailed by YouTube Gaming, the popular sandbox title racked up 201 billion views on the platform in 2020. Furthermore, it was also the top choice for viewers to watch live.

In second place, in terms of views, was US games platform Roblox with 75 billion views. It was followed by Garena Free Fire which accumulated 72 billion clicks. This year has proven to be good for the battle royale as it picked up the Esports Game of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the top five games by views on YouTube were rounded off with Grand Theft Auto V and Fortnite, which generated 70 billion and 67 billion views, respectively.

Recently, Fortnite broke its concurrent player record, while a further 3.4 million people tuned in on Twitch and YouTube for the Chapter 2 Season 4 finale.

Proving popular

When it came to watching games be played live, Minecraft was joined by Garena Free Fire at No.2 with Fortnite slipping in at No.3. Again, Rockstar's criminally-charged title made the cut as it took fourth place while PUBG Mobile concluded the top five.

In 2020, YouTube Gaming surpassed 100 billion watch time hours across more than 40 million channels dedicated to games.

Furthermore, 80,000 games channels have exceeded 100,000 subscribers. Currently, more than 1,000 content creators boast five million subscribers while 350 have cracked 10 million.