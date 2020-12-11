Among Us picks up Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards

InnerSloth's multiplayer hit Among Us took home the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at The Game Awards 2020.

The social deduction title faced some stiff competition, such as Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokemon Cafe Mix and Legends of Runeterra. Recently, we took a look at both the revenue and downloads generated by each nominee.

Among Us saw a surge in popularity earlier this year, with the game experiencing a 655 per cent increase in downloads between August and September.

Moreover, as of November, InnerSloth's title has racked up over 200 million installs. The previous month, Among Us, hit 295 million monthly active users.

To top it off, Among Us also secured the Best Multiplayer award. It fought of competition from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant and Fall Guys.

You're a winner

Of course, it is not just Among Us that was recognised with an award this year. Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons also secured an accolade, Best Family game. Last month, it became the fastest-ever game to sell six million copies in Japan.

The simulation game was also nominated for Game of the Year. However, it lost out to Naughty Dog and The Last of Us Part II, who was the big winner of the night with seven awards.