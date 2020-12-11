Mindworks releases new version of self-service ad platform Playturbo

Mindworks has released a new version of its self-service playable ads platform Playturbo.

Through the updates, advertisers will be able to utilise real-time support for accurate dynamic creative optimisation. Moreover, a new user interface has been implemented to help with efficiency.

Furthermore, there is now support for iterable 3D playable ads. Also, users can directly export or download ad iterations in one click. They will also be able to adjust text content, colour and font size.

Multiple companies already use the platform, one of which is French mobile games developer and publisher Voodoo.

"Working with Playturbo has been an incredible experience so far. The platform is easy to use, well designed, and allows us to quickly iterate on performing playable ads, so that we're always on top of the market," said Voodoo marketing artist Stéphane Jérisian.

"Paired with Mindworks exceptional team, we have achieved a perfect rhythm of performance and ad renewability."

High demand

"Industry demand for playable ads is growing at an immense rate, putting pressure on advertisers to deliver a better user experience, engagement, conversion, retention, and lifetime value," said Stella Zhu, head of the Mindworks Creative Studio.

"We designed Playturbo to solve the pain points of ad iteration, helping advertisers A/B test and adjust their playable ads for maximum efficiency and minimum cost. Mindworks is proud to offer our clients industry-leading solutions that move their businesses forward."