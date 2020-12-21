Goodgame Studios opens pre-registrations for Big Farm: Home & Garden

Goodgame Studios has expanded the Big Farm universe with its new match-three puzzler Big Farm: Home & Garden.
To date, the Big Farm series has attracted more than 92 million players worldwide. As of now, players are able to pre-register for Big Farm: Home & Garden through Google Play.
Recently, Goodgame Studios hit an impressive milestone, as its portfolio hit 500 million registered players. Big Farm: Mobile Harvest was cited as a driving force as it has attracted millions of users.
In Big Farm: Home & garden, players will be able to decorate various farm areas, as well as houses.
On the farm
"We are excited to launch our first home decoration and match-three game within the 'Big Farm' family," said studio head Simon Andrews.
"'Big Farm: Home & Garden' will complement our highly successful 'Big Farm' and 'Big Farm: Mobile Harvest' games, giving our players new experiences to enjoy and explore. From the beautiful art style to the very unique match-three game features, 'Big Farm: Home & Garden' offers a compelling and fresh approach to this popular genre."
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?