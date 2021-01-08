Among Us tops worldwide download charts for 2020

InnerSloth's Among Us was the most downloaded mobile title worldwide in 2020, according to Apptopia.

Last year, the social deduction title picked up 264 million installs, putting it comfortably at the top of the charts. It surpassed the 200 million downloads mark in November. Moreover, Among Us hit 500 million monthly active users that same month.

The popularity and success of Among Us in undeniable, especially since it managed to snag the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at The Game Awards 2020.

Meanwhile, the No.2 spot on the worldwide charts was taken by Subway Surfers with 227 million downloads. Last year proved to be a great year for the title from Sybo Games as it reached three billion downloads.

In third place is Garena Free Fire, another game that received recognition last year as it picked up the inaugural Esports Mobile Game of the Year. Fourth and fifth place were claimed by PUBG Mobile and Gardenscapes, respectively.

Party in the USA

As for the most downloaded mobile titles in the US, unsurprisingly, Among Us reigns supreme having picked up 41 million downloads in the country.

Meanwhile, Roblox took the No.2 spot with 40 million installs. It was followed by Subway Surfers in third place.

However, sitting at No.4 after a successful launch year is Call of Duty: Mobile. Last year, it racked up 29 million downloads across the US. However, as of October 2020, the shooter has surpassed 300 million installs.

Furthermore, Activision's title has experienced a great first week in China as it generated $14 million.

Moving on, Moon Active's Coin Master closed out the top five with 25 million installs.

Splashing cash

When it comes to top-grossing apps worldwide, PUBG Mobile has taken the top spot with $1.1 billion. Unsurprising given it surpassed $3.5 billion in lifetime revenue last September.

A second Tencent title follows at No.2 as Arena of Valor – known as Honor of Kings in China – accumulated $947 million worldwide. Meanwhile, in third place is augmented reality hit Pokemon Go.

Niantic's title managed to exceed $4 billion in lifetime revenue last year, four years after its release.

Monster Strike and Gardenscapes closed out the top five grossing mobile games with $687 million and $553 million, respectively.

Big spender

In the US, Roblox proved to be the most lucrative game with $314 million. Overall, the title has generated more than $2 billion in revenue on mobile devices.

Meanwhile, the No.2 spot went to Candy Crush Saga by King, which earned $251 million in the US last year. Pokemon Go found itself in third pla