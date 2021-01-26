Get millions of eyeballs focused on your games with Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 coming next month!

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 is just ONE MONTH away, and you can still get involved!

February 25th to 26th sparks the return of consumer faced events designed to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games across multiple streams, platforms and social media.

The event takes place over two days next month and is centered around a dedicated content hub on PocketGamer.com, and a daily two-hour video stream with extensive support from the Enthusiast Gaming media network (including mobile games publishers themselves), alongside extended organic media coverage across the wider gaming community.

What’s LaunchPad about?

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad is a series of consumer facing digital events designed to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games. It offers a brand new way for publishers and developers to create buzz around their games to a massive consumer audience, be they recent launches, upcoming titles, significant updates to existing games.

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3 follows these key elements:

LaunchPad Live Broadcasts - two hours per day streamed on YouTube/Twitch and shared across a media network of Enthusiast Gaming properties to approximately one million live viewers

two hours per day streamed on YouTube/Twitch and shared across a media network of Enthusiast Gaming properties to approximately one million live viewers A central ‘live’ hub of content on PocketGamer.com - one core article with links supported by multiple articles across the week on PocketGamer and on other partnering media channels

one core article with links supported by multiple articles across the week on PocketGamer and on other partnering media channels Dedicated site skin and advertising promotion - extra promotion for key partners via advertising and takeovers around this period on PocketGamer.com and selected partner channels

extra promotion for key partners via advertising and takeovers around this period on PocketGamer.com and selected partner channels Live ‘App Army’ Discord group + wide social promotion - engaging with the audience directly via multiple discord channels and social promotions on Twitter, Facebook and beyond

engaging with the audience directly via multiple discord channels and social promotions on Twitter, Facebook and beyond Publisher partnerships & promotions - we will also work with selected publishers and partners to provide extra promotion in app and on related social media as well as bespoke competitions and offers

we will also work with selected publishers and partners to provide extra promotion in app and on related social media as well as bespoke competitions and offers PLUS Persistent longtail coverage - all streamed videos and editorial will remain live on the channels (along with some follow up pieces) to provide ongoing longtail reach

Here’s how our LaunchPad events performed in 2020…

For more information on Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #3, make sure you visit the website and keep it bookmarked for future announcements.

How to get involved

