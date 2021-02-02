News

EA working on six football mobile titles as its extends UEFA license

By , Staff Writer

Electronic Arts has six new FIFA mobile titles in the works having secured a license extension with UEFA.

Mobile is the most popular games platform worldwide. As such, EA Sports wants to capitalise on its audience.

The upcoming football games will vary in genre, with experiences including authentic simulation and different arcade formats. However, more details on these titles will be given at a later date.

Through its new agreement with UEFA, the American games giant has ensured that it can still feature world-class football teams in its titles.

Goal!

"Our vision is to create the most authentic, social and connected football experience by bringing our games to more devices, more countries and more fans around the world," said EA Sports vice president DJ Jackson.

"EA Sports continues to rapidly transform how fans consume sport, evolving football from a passive and scheduled experience to an interactive one, accessible at any time.

"This is the world's game, and EA Sports is doing everything we can to further connect players, athletes, clubs and leagues and grow the love of football, globally."

Last year, EA partnered with Nexon to launch FIFA Mobile in South Korea. The game immediately proved popular as it accumulated 1.2 million downloads within 24 hours of release.


