EA investigating allegations of staff selling FIFA UT cards

Posts on social media point claim to show employees selling cards for huge sums of money

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Publishing giant Electronic Arts has launched a probe into reports that lucrative cards from its FIFA Ultimate Team mode are being sold by its employees.

As reported by both Kotaku and Eurogamer, fans have been circulating unconfirmed screenshots alleging that staff at EA are selling rare cards. One of these – posted on Twitter – claims to show messages in which someone is offered three Prime Icon Moments cards for a ridiculous €1,400 (~$1,674) via WhatsApp.

EA has responded, saying that it knows about the accusations doing the rounds in the FIFA community and that it is looking into the claims.

"We are aware of the allegations currently circulating without our community related to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items," the firm said on the FIFA Twitter account.

"A thorough investigation is underway and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action. We want to make it clear – this type of behaviour is unacceptable and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition."

The company has promised action if anything untoward is discovered.

Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

