EA investigating allegations of staff selling FIFA UT cards

Publishing giant Electronic Arts has launched a probe into reports that lucrative cards from its FIFA Ultimate Team mode are being sold by its employees.

As reported by both Kotaku and Eurogamer, fans have been circulating unconfirmed screenshots alleging that staff at EA are selling rare cards. One of these – posted on Twitter – claims to show messages in which someone is offered three Prime Icon Moments cards for a ridiculous €1,400 (~$1,674) via WhatsApp.

EA has responded, saying that it knows about the accusations doing the rounds in the FIFA community and that it is looking into the claims.

That's a foul

"We are aware of the allegations currently circulating without our community related to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items," the firm said on the FIFA Twitter account.

"A thorough investigation is underway and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action. We want to make it clear – this type of behaviour is unacceptable and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition."

The company has promised action if anything untoward is discovered.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.