Crash Bandicoot: On the Run launches early on iOS, races to number one on App Store

Endless runner originally set to launch on May 25th, 2021

By , Features Editor

King has launched Crash Bandicoot: On the Run earlier than anticipated.

The endless runner is now available to download on iOS devices, after originally being announced to launch globally on March 25th. However, Crash's first outing on the mobile platform in over a decade is not accessible on Android as of this very moment (verified by PocketGamer.biz).

On March 23rd, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run stormed its way to the number one spot for all iPhone game downloads across 91 countries, as well as first position for overall iPhone app installs in 76 countries, according to Sensor Tower.

A few of the countries that the marsupial has made the most impact include the likes of the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and more.

Running up the charts

As of the time of writing, Crash mobile has increased its App Store dominance to top the charts across 83 countries for games alone, but has dropped to 63 for overall app downloads. It's likely this will rise exponentially with the full launch taking place tomorrow.

The mobile title starring the former PlayStation mascot sees Crash and his sister Coco on a mission to save the multiverse from Doctor Neo Cortex. There will be over 50 bosses and 12 lands to explore with King promising over 100 hours plus of gameplay.

PocketGamer.biz has reached to King for comment on the early launch and whether players should expect the Android version soon too.

We recently attending a virtual event hosted by King that shared details on Crash mobile, including a battle pass, costumes and how the developer brought back cut characters from the franchise.

Prior to this, we spoke to Stephen Jarrett about King's pursuit to create "the Crashiest Crash game ever" and the notion of bringing the character to mobile for the first time in over a decade.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

