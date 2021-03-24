Ten Square Games saw $153 million in revenue last year

Ten Square Games saw net revenues of €129 million ($153 million) in 2020.

The Polish studio saw a staggering growth rate of 140 per cent year-on-year, while it experienced net profits of €34 million ($40 million).

Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was up by 162 per cent year-on-year as it hit €51 million ($60 million).

"TSG's strong performance as outlined in this annual report is first and foremost a credit to our entire team, who truly gave their best during this unprecedented time of the pandemic," said Ten Square Games CEO Maciej Zużałek.

"I am pleased that our ever-growing team is made up of people who are passionate and driven to excel. Still, it wouldn't be such a success if it wasn't for the huge number of our players who, from among so many available titles, choose our productions.

"This is also a great sign of trust from them, so we will try to positively surprise them this year as well."

Reel them in

Once again, Fishing Clash proved to be vital in the growth and earnings of the company.

Last year, the mobile game generated €126 million ($149 million), growing 172 per cent year-on-year.

"Hunting Clash's strong start confirmed our belief that creating "Clash" games is a segment in which we feel at home," Zużałek said.

"That's why we will continue to develop this genre. Production of the third game in the series started in the penultimate quarter of 2020, and on top of that, we have other, very specific ideas for new games that are and will continue to be intensively developed in the first half of 2021.

"Our strong financial position gives us great opportunities for further investments in business development."

Recently, Ten Square Games committed $50,000 to marine life conservation charity Healthy Seas.