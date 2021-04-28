News

Hasbro sees NFTs as a ‘substantial opportunity’

Brian Goldner is bullish

In an earning call with analysts, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner commented that “NFT is a real opportunity for us”.

He also revealed Hasbro is already working on these digital assets with a team on the west coast of the US that’s leading the company’s blockchain efforts.

“We are actively developing our opportunity here, and we do see it as substantial,” Goldner said.

“We see multiple opportunities on the NFT side.”

However, no timeframe was provided.

Goldner says more details would be revealed as the company moves forward.

Hasbro runs many well-known IPs - including mobile games - ranging from Magic: The Gathering to Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons and G.I. Joe.

Toy and game companies who have announced NFT projects include Sega - which will be releasing its first NFT in the summer - Leaf Mobile and collectibles outfit Funkos.


