As Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery crosses $300 million, Wizards Unite is moribund

92 million installs since launch

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has surpassed more than $300 million in player spending, according to Sensor Tower.

Since launching in April 2018, the Jam City-developed RPG has continued to bring in a steady stream of revenue.

This began with $12 million from 13 million downloads in its first week.

The mobile game has now accumulated 82 million downloads worldwide.

Wizards in the US proved to be the biggest spenders, accounting for around $156 million or 53 per cent of the total global revenue.

Germany secured second spot at $25 million (8 per cent), before players in the UK claimed third position with $23 million (7 per cent).

The biggest number of installs unsurprisingly went to the US once again at 16 million, or 20 per cent of the total figure. Brazil then followed in second at 6 million (8 per cent), while those in France ranked third.

Hogwarts Mystery initially conjured up $110 million in less than a year, before crossing the $200 million milestone in May 2020, before finally reaching its latest figure 11 months later.

Wizards divide

Zynga has similarly found some success with the wizarding franchise.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, a match-three title released in September 2020, has generated close to $62 million from player spending across Q4 2020 to Q1 2021.

In its first four months alone, the game stormed its way to $39.7 million in gross revenue.

Wizards Unite, on the other hand, has continuously struggled to pull in an audience. The Niantic and Warner Bros. joint venture earned a mere $4 million across the same six month period.

It was clear early on that Wizards Unite was in sharp decline, after earning an estimated $22 million in five months.

We previously spoke to Jam City's Sarah Wolf on transitioning from lawyer to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery game director.

