East Side Games partners with Game Masons to make sports-themed idle game

Expected to launch sometime in 2022

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 5th, 2021 partnership East Side Games
Game Masons
Leaf Mobile 		Not disclosed
Leaf Mobile subsidiary East Side Games has partnered with Game Masons to develop a new "sports-themed" mobile game.

Due to be developed by Game Masons, best known for the Mini Golf Stars series, Canadian studio East Side Games will handle publishing of the project.

Production will also leverage the latter's IdleKit technology, a proprietary game framework for building narrative-driven idle games.

The software allows for material reduction during the build to launch timeline, specifically for the mobile platform.

Any third-party developers interested in using the IdleKit technology can apply to work with East Side Games on a partnership basis.

The currently untitled project is being developed for iOS and Android with an expected global launch of sometime in 2022.

"Sixth partnership"

“We are excited to expand into the untapped idle sports genre and we couldn’t have selected a better partner to do this with," said Leaf Mobile CEO Darcy Taylor

"Game Masons has developed top-tier mobile sports experiences and they will be leveraging this vast experience as they develop this new game on East Side Game's IdleKit platform. This IdleKit agreement with Game Masons is the sixth partnership announced this year and expands our game publishing pipeline for 2022."

Game Masons founder Matthew Fossati added: “Game Masons is excited to bring its sports expertise to the leaders in the idle genre, East Side Games.

"Looking to fill a missing piece in the idle space, Game Masons partnership with East Side is guaranteed to not be par for the course!”

Leaf Mobile recently revealed that it would be getting into the business of game NFTs.

Prior to that, the Canadian studio confirmed that it has secured the rights to create the first mobile game based on the popular reality series RuPaul's Drag Race.


