Roblox revenue up 140% to $387 million in Q1 2021

User-generated games platform Roblox has accumulated $387 million in revenue in Q1 2021.

This was confirmed via the company's financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2021, where revenue has risen by an impressive 140 per cent over the same period in 2020.

The studio did record a net loss of $134 million, or $0.46 cents a share, but free cash flow increased 4-fold to $142 million.

The number of average DAUs shot up by 79 per cent year-over-year to 41 million.

Specific sectors that saw huge growth were DAUs outside of the US/Canada at 87 per cent, as well as players over the age of 13 up 111 per cent.

"Investing aggressively"

"Our first quarter 2021 results enabled us to continue investing aggressively in the key areas that we believe will drive long term growth and value, specifically hiring talented engineering and product professionals and growing the earnings for our developer community,” said Roblox chief financial officer Michael Guthrie.

"We believe we must continue to innovate and so remain focused on building great technology to make progress on our key growth vectors, primarily international expansion and expanding the age demographic of our users."

Roblox CEO David Baszucki added: "The opportunity of what we’re building at Roblox is massive, and we will continue to make long-term investments as we build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users."

This news follows Roblox's decision to go public, with its first day on the stock exchange ending at a $38 billion market cap.

