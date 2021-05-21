Nexon announces schedule for Nexon Developers Conference 2021

South Korean–Japanese video game publisher Nexon has announced the schedule for Nexon Developers Conference 2021 (NDC 21).

The Virtual Conference will be open to all and it will be telecasted on all the NDC websites between June 9 and June 11, 2021.

Dubbed as Korea’s largest game-industry knowledge-sharing conference, it’s expected to feature 49 open sessions on data analysis, programming, visual art & sound as well as business management.

All the sessions will be available on YouTube with Japanese and English translations.

What to expect from the NDC 2021

Nexon Developers Conference 2021 will be held for the 14th time this year.

It started in 2007 to share various industry trends, post-mortems, and technology know-how in the gaming industry.

NDC 2021 will witness a newly added session on data analysis. It will feature leaders of Nexon Intelligence Labs, NCSoft AI Lab and others who will share examples of using AI and algorithms in game development. They would be also discussing on designing game servers, usage of cloud and advancing graphics.

A separate Post-mortem session on popular games, including Cookie Run: Kingdom, Blue Archive, and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds.

Wewill also witness in-depth discussions on mixed reality, including a session with SK Telecom on creating volumetric video content for mixed reality and metaverses.

Nexon’s Korea VP Dae-hwon Kim will through some lights on the definition of games in the 4th Industrial Revolution. He will focus primarily on how new technology is changing the digital games and presenting new challenges for developers