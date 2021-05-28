News

GameAnalytics launches new market intelligence platform GameIntel

Over 140,000 games leveraged for data

GameAnalytics launches new market intelligence platform GameIntel
By , Features Editor

GameAnalytics has launched a new mobile intelligence platform called GameIntel.

The new service leverages data from over 140,000 games to offer developers a way to access insights into the industry. It will also provide publishers, monetisation managers and other game industry professionals with a "reliable and flexible toolset".

GameIntel offers users a market insights dashboard, which showcases the top-performing games as well as those in soft launch and trending. The new service also includes the categorisation of more than 150,000 games across the entire store ecosystem, with game-specific mechanic level search capabilities to enable better market research.

GameIntel offers the following features:

  • Top 500 charts (hourly) for free and paid games
  • Views for global hits and top-performing publishers
  • A searchable database of more than 321,000 games
  • Performance and usage estimates for top games
  • Trending games over the past day, week and month
  • Recently released, upcoming and soft launch titles
  • Game explorer with hundreds of data points, including themes, art style, mechanics etcetera.
  • Over 150,000 games tagged with precise sub-genres and searchable metadata
  • Aggregated benchmarking data for all key metrics

"Democratise analytics"

"When GameAnalytics first launched back in 2012, our key mission was to democratise analytics for game developers," said GameAnalytics founder and chairman Morten Wulff

"Our aim is to do the same for mobile intelligence; offering a market-leading, affordable service that gives developers of all shapes and sizes the insights they need to achieve success."

The 140,000 mobile games utilised by GameAnalytics are played by an average of 1.7 billion monthly players for more than 20 billion unique monthly sessions, according to the firm.

To learn more about GameIntel and access the company's time-limited discount, head over to the official site.

Earlier this year, GameAnalytics agreed to a partnership with Huawei to become an Ecosystem partner for the platform.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Jan 15th, 2020

GameAnalytics announces powerful new Benchmarks+ features

Comment & Opinion May 13th, 2021

What is a data warehouse and why do hit studios use them?

News May 27th, 2020

GameAnalytics launches The GameDev Toolbox - the first one-stop directory of mobile game service providers

Comment & Opinion May 6th, 2020

Covid-19 lockdown prompts in-app purchases to spike by 30%

1 Comment & Opinion Jan 16th, 2020

Mobile gaming ‘whales’ spending more than ever, according to GameAnalytics

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies