GameAnalytics launches new market intelligence platform GameIntel

GameAnalytics has launched a new mobile intelligence platform called GameIntel.

The new service leverages data from over 140,000 games to offer developers a way to access insights into the industry. It will also provide publishers, monetisation managers and other game industry professionals with a "reliable and flexible toolset".

GameIntel offers users a market insights dashboard, which showcases the top-performing games as well as those in soft launch and trending. The new service also includes the categorisation of more than 150,000 games across the entire store ecosystem, with game-specific mechanic level search capabilities to enable better market research.

GameIntel offers the following features:

Top 500 charts (hourly) for free and paid games

Views for global hits and top-performing publishers

A searchable database of more than 321,000 games

Performance and usage estimates for top games

Trending games over the past day, week and month

Recently released, upcoming and soft launch titles

Game explorer with hundreds of data points, including themes, art style, mechanics etcetera.

Over 150,000 games tagged with precise sub-genres and searchable metadata

Aggregated benchmarking data for all key metrics

"Democratise analytics"

"When GameAnalytics first launched back in 2012, our key mission was to democratise analytics for game developers," said GameAnalytics founder and chairman Morten Wulff

"Our aim is to do the same for mobile intelligence; offering a market-leading, affordable service that gives developers of all shapes and sizes the insights they need to achieve success."

The 140,000 mobile games utilised by GameAnalytics are played by an average of 1.7 billion monthly players for more than 20 billion unique monthly sessions, according to the firm.

To learn more about GameIntel and access the company's time-limited discount, head over to the official site.

Earlier this year, GameAnalytics agreed to a partnership with Huawei to become an Ecosystem partner for the platform.