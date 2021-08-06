Hypercasual developer Rollic surpasses one billion downloads

Hypercasual developer and Zynga subsidiary Rollic has exceeded one billion downloads across its entire games catalogue.

The new milestone was confirmed as part of Zynga's latest financial results. The Istanbul-based developer's portfolio was now confirmed to contain 15 titles that have reached the top spot or second position in the free download game charts in the US.

Notable titles included Hair Challenge, High Heels and Tangle Master 3D, with each generating over 100 million downloads globally.

Founded in 2018 by Burak Vardal, Deniz Basaran and Mehmet Can Yavuz, Rollic quickly found an audience for itself and has established the studio as one of the biggest hypercasual developers on the planet. In doing so, this caught the attention of Zynga, which acquired Rollic in October 2020.

"Universal appeal"

"We are blown away by Rollic’s performance so far this year," said Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing.

"Rollic is a unique publisher that is able to repeatedly publish games that surprise and delight players. They have invented a fresh approach to development that results in simple yet deeply engaging games with universal appeal."

"I am immensely proud of the Rollic team for this momentous achievement. This milestone highlights Rollic’s ability to merge the art and science of game creation to develop titles that resonate with players from all walks of life,” added Vardal.

Image credit: Zynga

Earlier this year, Rollic snapped up fellow Turkish developer Uncosoft for an undisclosed fee.

While Zynga has today acquires Golf Rival developer StarLark for $525 million.