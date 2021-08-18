Roblox sees Q2 2021 revenue up 127% to $454 million

Roblox has released its Q2 2021 financials for the three months ending June 30th, 2021.

Revenue was up 127 per cent year-on-year to $454 million, while daily active users rose 29 per cent to 43 million.

Roblox experienced strong player growth in the US and Europe during Q2 2020 because of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Growth since then has been slower but the game has retained its COVID bump. There was also a similar trend in terms of per-user spending.

Audience growth during the second quarter of 2021 was particularly strong outside Roblox's core North America market, with APAC up 57 per cent. Roblox's audience of 13 plus teenagers were up 46 per cent too. The average spending per user during the three month period remained steady at $15.41. Total user engagement came in at 9.7 billion hours.

Cashing in

Roblox generated $191 million in terms of net cash from operations but due to increased costs (notably related to R&D and admin) as well as US GAAP accounting rules, it posted a net loss of $140 million. The company ended the quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents.

"Cash from operations and free cash flow continues at record levels," commented chief financial officer Michael Guthrie.

"The third quarter is off to a strong start with our highest levels of users and engagement to date. We will continue to invest in our developer community, hire top engineering talent and build out the infrastructure required to scale Roblox globally."

Roblox recently acquired online communities platform Guilded for a price now disclosed in its financials as $90 million.

Additionally, the company inked a deal with Sony Music in July to run more artist events within its platform.