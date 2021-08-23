Supercell reveals new co-op builder Everdale, launches beta

Supercell has revealed Everdale, a new mobile co-op builder from the Finnish studio.

Everdale is a new style of game set in a fantasy universe that is described as "peaceful, relaxing and filled with enchantment". Everdale will focus on co-operative gameplay in villages consisting of 10 players, with players able to collaborate with one another and see progress in real-time.

Unlike other Supercell titles, such as Clash of Clans and Boom Beach, Everdale will feature no wars or looting, with the developer opting for "good vibes and friendly collaboration" as a replacement. Everdale will feature a social aspect that will allow users to play in a friendly, non-competitive community.

This is the first time Supercell has introduced a new IP for almost four years, following the release of Brawl Stars in 2017. It will launch as a free-to-play game and will also include in-app purchases.

Soft launch

"Grow your village and lead your villagers in a lush utopian community in Everdale! Play with your friends to build a society upon wits and cooperation. Farm and garden. Collect and craft. Trade and sell. Harvest and reap the rewards," reads the app description.

"Build your village and expand the tranquil lands that surround you. Upgrade and progress in a world with no invasions, no war and no losses. Simply let your villagers flourish in the land you’ve built up with your community.

"Collect and craft unique items to bring your dreams to life. There’s no limit to what we can achieve when we work together! Actively manage your village or just relax and enjoy the pleasant productivity."

Everdale has launched an open beta (soft launch) on Android and iOS. The game is available in limited territories, including: Canada, the United Kingdom, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Everdale is set to release globally if it passes the company's criteria during testing. For instance, Supercell cancelled match-three puzzler Hay Day Pop after the game failed to "meet the standards" of the studio.

Alongside this, Supercell is working on three new entries in the Clash universe - Clash Mini, Clash Heroes and Clash Quest. The latter of which is now in soft launch too.

Clash Royale recently experienced its best monthly revenue for almost two years following a recent boost in downloads across the past few months.