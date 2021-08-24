Apple staff unite under #AppleToo to address company discrimination and inequality

Several Apple employees have grouped together to launch a website, AppleToo, with plans of addressing company-wide discrimination and harassment.

According to The Verge, around 15 current and former employees were directly involved in the creation of the movement. Alongside the website, the workers have created a Twitter account and spread the news via a 200 person discord server comprised of Apple employees.

The website calls for other Apple employees to share their stories surrounding "persistent patterns of racism, sexism, inequity, discrimination, intimidation, suppression, coercion, abuse, unfair punishment, and unchecked privilege".

The website also links to a "wage transparency survey" led by Apple employee Cher Scarlett to investigate the possibility of wage gaps at the company.

The organisers have stated that they are currently in the process of writing a statement to reflect their own experiences and highlight the changes they want to see at the company.

Call for change

"For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny," the statement on the website reads.

"The truth is that for many Apple workers - a reality faced disproportionately by our Black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritised racial, gender and historically marginalised groups of people - the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress,"

"When we press for accountability and redress the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more", it continues.

"We've exhausted all internal avenues. We've talked with our leadership. We've gone to the People team. We've escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed. It's time to think different."

The movement at Apple has arisen following tech industry-wide allegations of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination from companies, most notably at Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft.