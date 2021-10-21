MAG Interactive records strongest year in company history, reaching $33.3 million

Daniel is the CEO and Co-founder of Swedish game studio MAG Interactive.

Swedish mobile gaming outfit MAG Interactive has reported its Q4 and end of year financials, for September 2020 to August 2021.

For the 12 month period, the firm’s net sales reached $33.3 million, an increase of 32 per cent year-on-year.

EBITDA for the period totalled approximately $6.6 million.

For the company’s final quarter, net sales saw an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year to $8.1 million, while EBITDA for the period totalled $2.5 million.

Highest revenue since founding

In Q4, Mag Interactive’s daily active users reached 1.6 million whereas monthly active users totalled 5.5 million, a decrease of 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively year-on-year.

The average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was $0.05, an increase of 59 per cent year-on-year.

During the period, the company’s spend on user acquisition reached $1.7 million.

"I am happy to be able to summarize another quarter with strong revenue growth and improved profitability," said MAG Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg.

"At 26 per cent revenue growth relative to the same quarter last year, it is the seventh consecutive quarter we are reporting a growth rate of over 20 per cent. Our EBITDA margin improved to 31 per cent, and we generated a positive quarterly result. An important driver of the strong result is the continued improvement of the ARPDAU which grew by 59 per cent compared to Q4 last year to reach $0.05.

"Now that the full financial year has passed we can look back and conclude that we had our highest yearly revenues since the company’s founding eleven years ago. At $33.3 million, we grew revenues by 32 per cent versus the previous financial year. The EBITDA was $6.6 million which means that we operated at a 20 per cent EBITDA margin on average during the year."

