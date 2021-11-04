EA reports "strongest second quarter" in company history for Q2 FY22

Electronic Arts has reported its Q2 FY22 financials, stating it is the strongest second quarter in the company’s lifetime.

For the quarter ending September 30th, EA reported net revenues of $1.83 billion, an increase of 29 per cent year-over-year.

Net bookings for the quarter had more than doubled from $910 million the year prior, reaching $1.85 billion. Full game sales also doubled, reaching $617 million.

In terms of mobile, revenue was $251 million, compared to $218 million in Q1 FY22.

The company noted that 100 million players interacted with its EA Sports Football franchise across all platforms, and that Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes had surpassed the 100 million lifetime player milestone.

Quality quarterlys

"This was the strongest second quarter in the history of Electronic Arts, with more players around the world joining and engaging in our leading franchises, new launches and live services," said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

"Thanks to our incredibly talented teams, we’re excited to deliver more amazing experiences this holiday season, and connect hundreds of millions of players around the world through our EA Sports games, Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042 and more."

For the company’s third quarter it has forecast net revenues of $1.75 billion, a 5 per cent year-over-year increase, and net bookings are expected to reach $2.63 billion, up 10 per cent.

Additionally, EA is projecting a net income of $5 million, a minute fraction of the previous year’s $211 million.

The company has increased its full-year net revenue forecast from $6.85 billion to over $6.92 billion, with net income projections rising from $456 million to $583 million.

We recently spoke with Playdemic CEO Paul Gouge and EA Mobile SVP Jeff Karp about how EA's acquisition of Playdemic will accelerate the company's future mobile success.