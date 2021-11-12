News

Tai Verdes and Roblox announce an exclusive avatar-led concert

Performance will include new single Let’s go to Hell

Tai Verdes and Roblox announce an exclusive avatar-led concert
By , Staff Writer

Roblox has partnered with US singer-songwriter Tai Verdes to perform the latest of the platform's virtual concerts.

The virtual concert will premiere on November 13th at 7pm UTC, with the show repeating each hour through the weekend.

This four-song concert was developed by Roblox studio Melon, a developer responsible for launch parties including Ava Max, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson, and KSI.

The difference between previous Roblox launch party venues and this one will be that instead of the artist appearing on a video screen, Verdes will appear in avatar form as he performs from his Venice Beach-inspired boardwalk on Roblox.

The venue is open, so Roblox users and Tai Verdes fans can explore the space, connect with people and prepare for the concert premiere. 

Music in the metaverse

"Tai Verdes is at the top of his game right now and we are thrilled he’s performing his new single on Roblox,' said Roblox VP and global head of music Jon Vlassopulos.

"Roblox has always been about empowering our developer community to build next-generation experiences on the platform for the global community to enjoy."

The range of music experiences in the Roblox metaverse, from listening parties to virtual concerts and now virtual festivals, are a new way for artists to reach new fans.

"We thrive on artists’ creativity and it inspires us to push the boundaries of what our proprietary technology and avatars can do," said Melon CEO Devon Thome.

Melon president Josh Neuman added: "We’re thrilled to partner with Roblox to help shape this new medium and re-imagine what music experiences can be."

The exclusive space will showcase a live Q&A with Verdes after the first concert performance on Saturday morning. Full concert details can be found here.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Interview Apr 16th, 2021

Roblox's Jonathan Vlassopulos on music biz meets the metaverse

1 News Oct 21st, 2021

Roblox announces World Party, its first metaverse music festival

News Sep 9th, 2021

Roblox hosting Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience on 17 September

News Oct 28th, 2021

Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to open in Roblox

News Oct 4th, 2021

PGC Digital: The Roblox approach to designing in the metaverse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies