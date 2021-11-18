News

Aristocrat rebrands its $1.8 billion gaming division as Pixel United

Includes Plarium, Big Fish and Product Madness

Gambling company Aristocrat Leisure has rebranded its mobile game division as Pixel United.

Built up in recent years by the acquisitions of Plarium, Big Fish and Product Madness, Aristocrat has continued to expand its mobile ambitions by buying the likes of Futureplay, Playsoft as well as start-up studios in Finland and Barcelona during 2021.

These studios are now all combined under the Pixel United label, which is headquartered in London, boasting 3,000 staff distributed in over 20 studios globally.

Key games include RAID: Shadow Legends, EverMerge and Lightning Link, among the seven Pixel United titles that rank in the top 100 games in the U.S.

Its games attract seven million players daily.

“Our mobile-first games businesses generated a record $1.8 billion dollars in revenues in 2021, building on our all-time-high performance in 2020," commented Pixel United CEO Michael Lang.

"As demand for our games continues to rise, we are stepping up our efforts as industry leaders, embracing a new name and business-to-business brand that will allow us to capture our opportunities fully.”


