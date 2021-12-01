Brawl Stars US downloads surge 350% following sponsorship of Mr Beast's Squid Game

First-time downloads of Brawl Stars saw a 4.5 times increase following the release of YouTuber Mr Beast’s real life Squid Game video, according to Sensor Tower.

Squid Game is a South Korean Netflix TV show that sees 456 players participating in life and death games to win a ₩45.6 billion ($38.7 million) cash prize.

The series rocketed to become Netflix’s most-watched series on the platform and saw the Netflix app downloads rising 30 per cent month-over-month, and 23.5 per cent year-over-year.

Mr Beast mirrored the series with a real-world version of the games, excluding the element of death.

In Mr Beast’s Squid Games, 456 players took part to win a share of $456,000 and was sponsored by Brawl Stars creator Supercell.

Riding the wave

Within the six days following the release of the video, downloads for Brawl Stars grew to 1.4 million, a 41 per cent week-over-week rise.

The rise in installs was driven largely by the US where downloads increased by 350 per cent, reaching 263,000.

It is worth noting that during this time the annual Brawl Stars World Finals took place between November 26th to 28th.

Furthermore, there was a 54 per cent increase week-over-week in global consumer spending, generating $8.2 million. In the US, consumer spending reached $2 million, a 65 per cent increase week-over-week.

To date, Brawl Stars has accumulated 324 million downloads worldwide, with Russia taking the top stop with 38.6 million installs, approximately 12 per cent. Brazil is in second place, followed by Turkey.

The US places fourth, accounting for 21.5 million installs, or 6.6 per cent of the overall amount.

Brawl Stars has generated $1.4 billion in lifetime player spending since its launch in June 2017. The US is number one for consumer spending at $209.7 million, or 15 per cent, followed by South Korea and then Germany.

Following the success of Squid Game hundreds of mobile games were released hoping to ride the popularity wave. Gameanalytics gave us a run down of which Squid Game mobile games made it into the charts first and what stuck.