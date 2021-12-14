Pixel Federation joins the Playing for the Planet Alliance

Slovakian mobile games developer Pixel Federation has joined the Playing for the Planet Alliance initiative.

The studio is the first games company from Slovakia to join the campaign and has committed to implementing several environmental initiatives.

Going forward, Pixel Federation will host in-game events that encourage action against deforestation and support ocean cleaning. The events will be featured across its range of titles including Diggy’s Adventure, Trainstation 2, and Port City.

The studio has stated that the in-game events will "inspire" physical activity outside of the games and "drive action in a rewarded capacity".

Outside of its games, Pixel Federation aims to educate people about how to support the planet as well as providing students with "tangible and innovative solutions" towards tackling climate change.

The firm has also committed to mapping its carbon footprint in 2021, with the long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions

The cause for change

Pixel Federation is one of several games companies to join the campaign this year, including Mag Interactive and Timi Studios.

Prior to joining the campaign, Pixel Federation had already began its eco-friendly journey and participated in the 10,000 trees initiative in the Slovakian capital Bratislava, planting close to 100 trees in the city.

"Participating in the Playing for the Planet Alliance will drive us even further in our awareness of our climate change activities," said Pixel Federation co-founder and chief learning officer Lucia Sickova.

"The world is changing in front of our eyes and I truly believe each and every one of us can be the cause for the change that needs to happen. Every small decision an individual makes is the difference we can make to our planet.

"Being the first game developer in Slovakia to join Playing for the Planet Alliance is just the start of a set of new initiatives we are putting in place so we can play our part in making the world a greener and cleaner place for future generations."

Furthermore, Pixel Federation will participate in the Playing for the Planet Green Game Jam 2022.

