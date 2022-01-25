Pixelynx and Ready Player Me to bring selfie-generated 3D avatars to music metaverse

Cross-platform avatar platform Ready Player Me has revealed a partnership with music metaverse platform Pixelynx.

Through the partnership, Ready Player Me and Pixelynx will allow players to bring "highly customisable selfie created avatars" into the latter’s upcoming music gaming mobile AR metaverse platform. The platform will also be available for PC.

Ready Player Me allows users to take photos of themselves to create their 3D avatars which can be used across multiple compatible apps and games, including VRChat or MeetinVR. In the upcoming game, players will be able to customise their 3D avatars with NFT wearables.

Furthermore, users will be able to trade "one-of-a-kind NFT fashion wearables" on NFT marketplaces.

Avatar awareness

In December, Pixelynx announced that it was developing its music metaverse AR game through a partnership with Argentinian tech firm Globant.

"Ready Player Me has always been one of the most exciting avatar platforms," said Pixelynx co-founder and CEO Inder Phull.

"The team has made it so easy to integrate into our ecosystem and it’s no surprise to see their community of partners growing at such a fast pace. Avatars are central to how players and artists express themselves in the metaverse and this integration will give creators and fans the canvas to be who they want to be."

The companies previously partnered to bring the Head5 collection to the Ready Player Me platform.

Ready Player Me co-founder Kaspar Tiri added: "We’re very excited to partner with the amazing team of music and gaming industry veterans at Pixelynx. This partnership will allow users to use their Ready Player Me avatars in the Pixelynx metaverse and collect NFTs as customization assets.

"Pixelynx are building the leading music metaverse that is transforming the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. We share the same vision and we couldn't be more excited about this collaboration."

Additionally, Ready Player Me recently raised $13 million from a Series A funding round which it will use to expand its team and increase its partnerships, which have previously included Dune, Dior, and New Balance.

