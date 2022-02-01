CrazyLabs hits five billion downloads

CrazyLabs, the casual and hypercasual mobile game developer and publisher announced it has crossed the five billion mobile game downloads via the Nasdaq Times Square billboard in New York City. The company generated 1.2 billion downloads in 2021 alone and has in excess of 200 million unique monthly users.

With the ongoing success of popular titles like Tie Dye (140 million downloads), Phone Case DIY (145 million), and Run Sausage Run (150 million), and blockbuster titles like Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir (160 million) and Super Stylist (100 million), CrazyLabs continues to rule the charts and hearts of mobile game players all over the world.

2022 Lineup

Alongside its latest milestone, CrazyLabs also revealed its new titles, scheduled for launch in 2022. First is Once Upon A Match, a free fairytale match-3 puzzle adventure game that will take players into a fantasy realm.

Secondly, the new Ladybug Bubble Shooter, which will offer a fresh gameplay experience, enabling players to continue following the adventures of the Miraculous Ladybug™, Cat Noir™, and the rest of the characters from the hit TV series.

Hypercasual lab

CrazyLabs also revealed that its hypercasual lab received over 12,000 concepts, pitches, and prototypes and tested over 2,500 games in 2021. The company increased the number of partners significantly and worked with 500 studios and indie teams to create new top notch hypercasual titles such as DIY Makeup (65 million downloads) and Hair Dye (55 million). In 2022, the hypercasual lab expects to see even more growth along the entire funnel, with more studios, more prototypes, and many more successful titles.

More to come

Sagi Shcliesser, the founder and CEO of CrazyLabs, told PocketGamer.biz: "With over 5 billion downloads, CrazyLabs offers its 200 plus million monthly active users exactly what they’re after: fun, free-to-play casual and hypercasual games that are constantly upgraded with fresh new content. We provide players with the biggest and most popular variety of mobile games, and in 2022 this variety will become even bigger with our new Puzzle RPG games."