Square Enix to bring Dungeon Siege to The Sandbox

Will operate Dungeon Siege Land from virtual real estate plot

Animoca Brands subsidiary The Sandbox has partnered with Square Enix to bring the Dungeon Siege franchise to its mobile metaverse.

The collaboration will consist of a Dungeon Siege Land on Square Enix’s virtual real estate in The Sandbox that will allow players to take part in interactive RPG experiences.

Furthermore, Dungeon Siege voxel characters and items will be available for creators to incorporate into their experiences in The Sandbox.

A "perfect fit" for UGC

The firms have stated that as Dungeon Siege is a "perfect fit" for the UGC features available through The Sandbox, due to its popularity with the games modding community.

"Dungeon Siege has always been about inspiring adventure and entering The Sandbox metaverse to empower players to craft their own personal adventures opens an exciting new chapter for the franchise," said Square Enix director of business development Hideaki Uehara.

"We’re looking forward to seeing Dungeon Siege come to life in The Sandbox, powered by the inspiration of RPG fans."

"The RPG category is one of the most dynamic and popular segments of The Sandbox, making the Dungeon Siege IP a perfect fit for our community," said The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget.

"Through the Dungeon Siege experience on Square Enix’s estate, players will be able to undertake a curated adventure that will help prepare them to create their own original quests inspired by the classic games, carrying forward the franchise’s legacy. This creative circular energy is what The Sandbox is all about."

Earlier this month, Ubisoft similarily revealed that it will be bringing the Rabbids into The Sandbox mobile metaverse through in-game interactive experiences and voxel characters.


