TheXPlace early access offered to studios and talent looking to network

TheXPlace has announced a closed beta to its professional and recruitment network, with select global talent, game studios, and publishers invited to join.

The purpose of the network is to enable talent to develop connections and build a digital identity, whilst gaming companies will be matched with talent based on their needs.

To ensure TheXPlace is able to be a trusted community, companies, talent and credits are all vetted and verified.

AAA and indie developers are involved in the private early access, with names including Ubisoft, Zynga, Playtika, Tencent, and Activision Blizzard. Both companies and select talent were specifically invited to take part beginning today, March 3 2022.

"We’re building TheXPlace for people working in the rapidly growing video games industry," said TheXPlace founder and CEO Maya Rand.

"The nature of work is changing, we believe there should be a better way to work and TheXPlace is the solution."

Finding support

Due to an increase in demand for the networking platform, venture funds are coming from XFactor Ventures, Two Lanterns Venture Partners, Angel Ventures, Hustle Fund, and more.

Meanwhile, individuals looking to back TheXPlace include Alex Rigopulos and Chris Rigopulos from Harmonix Music Systems (acquired by Epic Games), Activision-acquired RedOctane’s Kai Huang, and Gabi Shalel of Plarium, among others.

"I welcomed the opportunity to support TheXPlace because I believe this is exactly the solution the industry needs, and the tremendous early response from not only AAA studios but prominent talent is proof of that," Guitar Hero creator Kai Huang said.