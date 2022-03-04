Speaker Spotlight: Odeeo's Amit Monheit on the importance of user experience and keeping your players happy

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 saw over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies return to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, share in our experience and expertise, and finally get back to networking in person in a rousing return to live events.

Amit Monheit, co-founder and CEO of Odeeo, delivered his presentation, Turn up the Volume: Let your users PlayOn with in-game audio ads, at Connects, outlining the benefits of in-game audio ads: allowing users to continue their gameplay time with minimum interruptions, while still allowing publishers to successfully monetise their apps and access budgets from leading global brands.

We spoke with Monheit after the conference to get his broader thoughts on the mobile games industry – what will be the big disruptors and the single most vital piece of advice he can offer.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

As a supply-first focused company, we have an internal saying at Odeeo: “Traffic is the KING”. Therefore, my best piece of advice to all mobile game studios would be to focus on your users and listen to your players – keep them happy as they are your biggest asset!

What is your biggest aspiration or goal in mobile gaming?

Since we started shaping the concept and working on the product, our biggest goal was to create a new ad format which would enable game studios to better balance their monetisation mix.

By adding in-game audio into their mix, game studios are able to reduce the frequency and aggressiveness of fullscreen ad formats.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

I believe that the next big disruptors in mobile games will be blockchain-based technologies and Web3 games.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

I personally think that the main trend for 2022 will still be around user experience, whether we’re talking about privacy related matters or about improving UX/UI for optimising user level metrics.

I also believe that new in-game formats in general and the in-game audio format specifically will be huge contributors for shaping this trend.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

This industry has it all. First and foremost, it’s global in the sense that no matter where you’re located you can still have the chance to become a global household name.

Moreover, not only does the industry represents the largest form of entertainment nowadays but it’s also one of the fastest changing industries in terms of product innovation.

What sort of people would you like to connect with, post-Connects?

Happy to speak with mobile game companies, mobile gaming consultants and investors (VCs, angels, family offices, corpdev).

I’m mainly looking to connect with sales, business development and product people within areas of growth and monetisation. Please feel free to DM via Linkedin or simply shoot me an email: amit@odeeo.io

---

You can see all of PocketGamer.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link, and we are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle on May 9-10 – tickets are now available – and we hope you’ll join us there too.