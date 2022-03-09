News

Anzu joins Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner programme

The first in-game advertising company on the programme

By , Staff Writer

In-game ads platform Anzu has revaled that it has joined Unity’s Verified Solutions Partner programme, making it the first in-game advertising company to do so.

Unity must test and verify that a company’s software development kit is optimised for the most recent version of the Unity editor in order to become a Verified Solutions Partner. In Anzu’s case, this has been achieved.

Solutions in Unity’s programme vary from third-part software development kits to editor applications to cloud services. The in-game advertising solution developed by Anzu enables the inclusion of ads on objects like buildings, billboards, and banners.

Partnering up

"This move will bring our technology to even more developers, who are increasingly looking for a reliable and non-disruptive solution to help them monetise their games," Anzu co-founder and CPO Ben Fenster said.

"Many Unity titles, including Axis Football, World Cricket Championship 2, Ultimate Car Driving Simulator, and Slapshot: Rebound, have already integrated Anzu’s SDK and are benefiting from our churn-friendly, non-clickable, and non-disruptive ads."

Axis Games, a Unity developer using Anzu’s in-game advertising solution commented: "We were looking for a way to liven up our stadiums and add a better sense of immersion so dynamic ads that provide additional revenue were a perfect fit."

Unity recently partnered with Meta Audience Network to offer Unity Ads through Unity Mediation, for the purpose of in-app bidding.


Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
