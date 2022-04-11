News

MAG Interactive Q2 2022 revenues reach $8.1 million, up 6 per cent

Strongest second quarter in company history

Swedish mobile games firm MAG Interactive has released its financial report for the three month period ending February 28 2022.

For its second quarter the firm has reported net sales of 76,772 KSEK ($8.1 million), a rise of six per cent year-over-year. This marks the strongest second quarter in the history of the company.

EBITDA for the quarter totalled 21,541 KSEK (approximately $2.8 million).

For the period, average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) increased 23 per cent year-over-year to $0.6.

Despite an increase in ARPDAU, daily active users and monthly active users reached 1.55 million and 4.9 million respectively throughout the quarter, a decrease of 23 per cent and 22 per cent year-over-year.

A jump in ARPDAU

The firm has cited its quarterly success to the "strong performance" of its live games, such as QuizDuel, which received its biggest update to date during the quarter.

"During Q2, we had six games in different stages, under development, four of which were in continued development since the previous quarter," commented MAG Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg on the firm’s content pipeline.

"One of these new games is developed by our Apprope studio and as of today, we are officially considering the game Tile Mansion a candidate for future global launch. Tile Mansion is built on Apprope's Word Mansion framework and uses a Mahjong inspired core game play.

"With so many new game projects in development and our colleagues back working together, the future of MAG looks more exciting than ever."

Following an overhaul in 2021, MAG Interactive’s Wordzee surpassed five million downloads worldwide in February 2022 as the firm looks to increase long-term user engagement in the title going forward.


