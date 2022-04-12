Animoca Brands acquires Eden Games to bring blockchain to racing games

The Sandbox developer Animoca Brands has revaled that it has acquired France-based racing game developer Eden Games for an undisclosed amount.

Eden Games is known for racing games like Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed, F1 Mobile Racing, and the Gear Club series. It has long-term partnerships with automotive brands such as BMW, Bugatti and Porsche, and its apps have generated over 60 million downloads worldwide.

Through the acquisition, Animoca Brands intends to leverage Eden Games’ expertise and capabilities to work on existing and new titles in the Revv Motorsport ecosystem. The metaverse developer is also aiming to bring new blockchain-based racing games to the market, providing additional utility to NFT race passes.

Providing utility

"Eden Games will enhance and accelerate the development of the Revv Motorsport ecosystem and add powerful value to the REVV community and the racing metaverse," said Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu.

Eden Games co-founder and head of studio David Nadal added: "We are excited to start the next chapter of Eden Games by joining Animoca Brands. We look forward to producing new experiences that challenge the status quo within the motorsport genre and venture into new frontiers such as Web3 alongside a leader in the space."

Animoca Brands recently revealed that its mobile game, Benji Bananas, which has generated over 50 million downloads, will be transitioning from free-to-play to play-to-earn.