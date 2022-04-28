News

Genshin Impact devs open closed beta for Honkai: Star Rail

HoYoverse opens beta period for select sign-up with no geographic restrictions

By , Editor

HoYoverse, developers of Genshin Impact, has announced that the second closed beta for TRPG Honkai: Star Rail is now open.

The beta is available on iOS, Android, and PC, and will be live for an undisclosed period of time. Unlike other closed betas, including Diablo Immortal, interested parties can register for inclusion, although HoYoverse has stated that it "will grant only a limited number of Trialblazers access".

Star Rail is HoYoverse's fourth title, following Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and the overwhelming success of Genshin Impact.

Soft launches and closed beta period are essential for stress testing, network functionality, and balancing in-game events and monetisation. PocketGamer.biz lists over 50 of the most eagerly awaited titles in soft launch, and access to the Honkai: Star Rail closed beta can be requested through this link.


