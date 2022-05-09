Has Ready Games done the impossible: brought NFT gaming to iOS and Android?

With the ambition of democratising Web3 game development access, Ready Games has launched a new ecosystem with a token named $AURA and turnkey developer tools.

The purpose of the tools is to convert mobile Web 2.0 games into Web3 games to meet the store rules of Google and Apple, in addition to minimising the time required to achieve this.

Speaking with Gamesbeat, Christina Macedo, chief operating officer of Ready Games, said: “There is a misconception a lot of people have. And this is the piece worth noting.

"The app store rules for both Google and Apple have two rules that actually really matter for [developers] to be in compliance and they actually don’t have anything to do with the blockchain. They have to do with just making sure they get paid.”

Investment and involvement

Led by Bitkraft Ventures and Hashed, $AURA sales have already reached $3 million. Other participants in Ready Games’ token sale included Tribe, IOSG, Spartan, Mapleblock Capital, Mulana Capital, Dweb3, Fundamental Labs, IBA, GSR, Polygon, SnackClub, and Warburg Serres.

Bitkraft also invested in Ready Games in 2019, three years after the latter’s founding, and late last year Ready Games also partnered with Epik to launch the Icon: Avatar Fashion metaverse.

The company used its 2019 funding to expand its team and it is now able to offer a suite of live operations for games on-chain. Ready Games is also enabling artists to create and upload styles for trade within its games, and for purchase using in-game coins.

"It’s incredibly challenging to take the complexities of Web3 and make them easily accessible for game publishers: from live operations to loyalty programs and new economic models. We’re excited to see what comes next as we build this collective ecosystem together!" said Ready Games CEO David Bennahum.

"It’s an exciting tech shift for all stakeholders involved, but it’s also new, daunting and still carries significant friction for those looking to make the leap," Bitkraft Ventures managing founding partner Scott Rupp commented on the developer tools.

Hashed co-founder and partner Ethan Kim said: "We are excited to partner with Ready in building the leading Web3 mobile gaming and user-generated content ecosystem. Along with Ready’s ability to seamlessly onboard a wide spectrum of games and content, their in-depth understanding of developers, creator communities and players will accelerate mass adoption of blockchain-based gaming."

Esports-themed mobile games developer Legendary Play has recently announced that it has secured $4 million from a Series A funding round co-led by Bitkraft Ventures.