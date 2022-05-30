Apple loses bid to dismiss app store lawsuit

Apple has lost a recent bid aiming to dismiss a lawsuit issued by Cydia, a competing app store.

Issued in a Californian federal court, Cydia accused Apple this January of continuing with an unlawful monopoly on software distribution, Reuters reports.

The competing app store has argued that Apple is overtly damaging distributers including Cydia on iOS, especially with Apple’s updates from 2018 to 2021.

Distribution disputes

Apple contended against the allegations – arguing they fall outside of a four-year window typically allowed under antitrust laws. However, Oakland, California’s US district judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has rejected contentions and has issued a ruling for plaintiff SaurikIT LLC, which developed Cydia.

Furthermore, Gonzalez has given Apple 21 days to respond to the refiled complaint.

The original Cydia lawsuit against Apple was filed by Cydia’s developer in 2020, but in February 2022, Apple attorneys called the claim "time-barred".

According to Cydia, the lawsuit aims "to open the markets for iOS app distribution and iOS app payment processing to those who wish to compete fairly with Apple".

Judge Gonzalez also ruled on the Apple vs Epic case, in which Roblox recently voiced its support for the App Store owner. Fortnite did make its return to iOS and Android this month, but through a partnership with Microsoft rather than a resolution with Apple.

Apple isn't the only tech conglomerate facing controversy; New York City recently filed a suit against Activision Blizzard that stated its acquisition by Microsoft undervalues the company.