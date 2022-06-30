Fire Emblem Heroes exceeds $1 billion in lifetime revenue

Fire Emblem Heroes is Nintendo's first mobile title to earned more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower data.

The game accounts for 54.5 per cent of the company’s mobile revenue, with Mario Kart Tour in second place with $282 million and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in third with $281.6 million earned.

In Q1 2022 alone, Fire Emblem Heroes earned $29 million, accounting for 50.7 per cent of player spend.

However, the game trailed in fourth place in terms of downloads, with 17.8 million installs – approximately 2.7 per cent of the combined total across Nintendo's mobile suite.

Fire Emblem leads over Mario

In contrast, Super Mario Run has been downloaded 310.7 million times, accounting for 47 per cent of all downloaded Nintendo games. In Q1 2022, Fire Emblem Heroes was downloaded 121,000 times, making up less than one per cent of installs.

Japan has proven to be a key market for the game, accounting for 54 per cent of player spending, followed by the United States (32.4 per cent) and Canada (3.2 per cent). Japan also ranks first in terms of downloads, accounting for 47 per cent of the total, with the USA ranking second with just under 26 per cent.

Downloads are evenly split between Google Play and the App Store, although Google Play accounts for 58.3 per cent of revenue earned, compared to 41.7 per cent for the App Store.

Although it’s been almost three years since Nintendo last released a new mobile game, this data suggests that the company has managed to build a steady revenue stream from mobile platforms despite the lack of new titles.

Despite enjoying success from its mobile catalog overall, Nintendo took Dr. Mario World off the market in July 2021. You can track our living list of games that have breached the billion-dollar revenue landmark through this link.