15 games set to leave Apple Arcade service

A recently added "Leaving Arcade Soon" tab on the App Store has revealed that 15 titles are set to leave Apple Arcade – the company’s subscription service for games.
Although this isn’t the first time that games have been removed from the service, it’s the largest group of games to be removed at once, and the first time that Apple have let people know in advance that an exit is imminent. No date has been announced for the removals.
The titles leaving the service are:
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
- Cardpocalypse
- Dread Nautical
- Dead End Job
- Explottens
- Lifeslide
- Projection: First Light
- Various Daylife
- EarthNight
- Over the Alps
- Towaga: Among Shadows
- Don’t Bug Me!
- Spelldrifter
- Spidersaurs
Subscription services face greater competition
Media subscription services have gone from strength to strength in recent years, with the collective of Xbox Game Pass, Netflix, and PlayStation Plus offering unprecedented choice to consumers. However, these subscription services often see multiple games leaving the service in question, with new games taking their place. As such, while this new move is somewhat unusual for the Apple Arcade, it does bring it in line with similar services offered by other companies.
PocketGamer.biz has reached out to an Apple representative for comment.
The removal of these titles comes in the wake of Mark Bozon and Kathy Astromoff leaving Apple Arcade's senior team last month.
