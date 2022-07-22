Appodeal partners with Adjust to enrich its growth platform with attribution insights

Appodeal has joined forces with Adjust, the mobile marketing analytics platform, to deliver a growth experience to all mobile app and game creators. With this partnership, all Appodeal users now have access to their user acquisition (UA) and attribution data from a single dashboard.

By aligning Appodeal’s monetisation with Adjust attribution, app and game creators get the full range of insights related to their marketing Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). Mobile developers and publishers now have more tools and resources that make it easier to reach their business goals and scale their projects more efficiently.

"Adjust’s measurement and attribution data ignite the Appodeal Growth Engine by powering the Growth Intelligence dashboard with deep user acquisition (UA) insights hidden inside the apps’ data," says Pavel Golubeff, CEO and founder at Appodeal. "Appodeal users can take advantage of real-time data synchronisation to find which marketing actions bring the most profits and which ones devour their ad spend."

Benefits of aligning attribution & monetisation data

One of the main advantages of integrating Appodeal and Adjust is the ability to forecast the potential revenue resulting from UA efforts.

“Appodeal uses all of Adjust’s attribution data to deliver crucial insights to app creators and help them increase their users’ Lifetime Value (LTV),” comments Alexandre Pham, Vice President of EMEA at Adjust. “These valuable insights allow publishers to get the complete picture of their apps’ revenue flow, including ad revenue and In-App Purchases (IAP).”

It is now possible to predict revenue beyond the UA campaign level by going deeper into the app’s data. This allows creators to find out, for example, which user acquisition networks, ad groups, ad sets, ad creatives, and install source apps are delivering the best ROAS.

Additionally, Appodeal enables automation based on actual and predicted data, making it possible for mobile app creators to make smarter UA decisions. This becomes highly relevant for publishers of any size, putting them at the same level as top-chart companies with highly developed business intelligence tools.

Appodeal: A self-service growth platform

Appodeal is an all-in-one growth engine made to monetise, optimise user acquisition, and scale mobile apps and games. With one SDK integration, app developers and publishers can access a wide range of growth tools, business insights and ad demand sources, enabling them to self-publish their apps while staying independent.

App publishers can also ignite Appodeal’s growth engine to grow their apps portfolio’s LTV, ROAS, retention rates, and other performance metrics.

Appodeal’s Growth Platform has been created for publishers of all kinds and sizes. Small indie developers find it highly useful as they don’t need to rely on any publishers to launch and scale their apps. At the same time, bigger publishers with a large app portfolio don’t need to develop their own Business Intelligence technologies and can rely on a solid platform with over seven years of experience in the market.

In its mission to empower publishers and developers, Appodeal is also offering them the opportunity to join its industry-first Accelerator Program, giving app creators free access to:

In-house analytics tools

UA optimisation tools

Monetisation SDK with bidding networks and A/B testing

Educational materials, such as soft launch guidelines

Creators accepted in Appodeal’s accelerator programme are reimbursed for all of the funds spent during the soft launch.

How to start aligning Adjust attribution & Appodeal monetisation data?

Developers and publishers who want to start aligning their attribution and monetisation data can do so easily - and all in one place - by creating only an Appodeal account and integrating Appodeal’s software development kit (SDK) into any mobile app or game. Soon after Appodeal gets the SDK request, the app will receive automatic and free access to Adjust functionalities.

Once it’s connected, the Appodeal dashboard will start receiving data, and mobile app creators will have full access to LTV forecasts, high-level insights into their UA campaigns, and complete control of growth intelligence tools.

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimising campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

Adjust is a subsidiary of AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing software platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to solve their mission-critical functions like user acquisition, monetization, and measurement. Learn more about Adjust.